Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.03 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,377,000 after purchasing an additional 241,516 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $153.18 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $137.28 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

