Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,645,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 178,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fastenal by 578.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 192,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and have sold 97,396 shares valued at $5,474,420. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $60.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $54.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.