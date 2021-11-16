Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) Short Interest Down 70.7% in October

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the October 14th total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PMGM remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,199. Priveterra Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter worth $26,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Priveterra Acquisition by 2.0% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the third quarter worth $97,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.