Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $34.32 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.11.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,587,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,354,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,025,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

