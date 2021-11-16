PROS (NYSE:PRO) & Compass (NYSE:COMP) Critical Survey

PROS (NYSE:PRO) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get PROS alerts:

This table compares PROS and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -30.64% -123.71% -11.60% Compass N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PROS and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 1 1 0 2.50 Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78

PROS presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.69%. Compass has a consensus price target of $22.38, indicating a potential upside of 100.13%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than PROS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PROS and Compass’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $252.42 million 6.41 -$76.98 million ($1.72) -21.19 Compass $3.72 billion 1.19 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

PROS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of PROS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Compass beats PROS on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.