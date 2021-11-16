ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,912 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.18% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SJB opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68. ProShares Short High Yield has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

