ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Update

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PKTX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,255. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. ProtoKinetix has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

