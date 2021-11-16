Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.32.

Shares of PRVB opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Provention Bio by 31.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Provention Bio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Provention Bio by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

