Prs Reit Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:PRSR)

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PRSR stock opened at GBX 99.80 ($1.30) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. The company has a market cap of £548.16 million and a PE ratio of 19.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.74. Prs Reit has a one year low of GBX 74.40 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Prs Reit in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Prs Reit news, insider Stephen Smith acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($97,987.98). Also, insider Jim Prower purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £30,900 ($40,371.05).

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

