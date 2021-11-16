Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of WD-40 worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,720,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,249,000 after buying an additional 75,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in WD-40 by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 21.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,719,000 after buying an additional 52,345 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in WD-40 by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after buying an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

WDFC stock opened at $233.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

