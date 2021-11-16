Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $31,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,282 shares of company stock worth $4,101,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.45 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.22. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $131.18.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

