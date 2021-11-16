Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.38 Million Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 125,588 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Wendy’s worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Wendy’s by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,155,000 after buying an additional 1,403,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,588,000 after buying an additional 946,263 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,267,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,203,000 after buying an additional 916,364 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

