Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,128 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 38.9% during the second quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 340,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 95,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 43.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 88,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -34.97%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

