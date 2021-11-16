Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $311,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,897. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $104.69 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

