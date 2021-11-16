PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,710 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.51% of PTC worth $84,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PTC by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,294,000 after purchasing an additional 745,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $78,945,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

PTC stock opened at $120.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.60 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

