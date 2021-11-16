Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 676 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,387. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

