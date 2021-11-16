Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.12. 1,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.71.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.