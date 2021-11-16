Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 581 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 102.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,385,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 92.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares during the period.

SCHV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.53. 4,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,665. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

