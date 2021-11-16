Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 7,059 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 512,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,650 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 87,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.