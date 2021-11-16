Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.11

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 1970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company has a market cap of $883.36 million, a P/E ratio of 223.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 211,113 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 151,493 shares in the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

