Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Qantas Airways stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. 834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

