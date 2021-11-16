QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,590 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3,166.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $7,338,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.92.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $168.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.75. The company has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

