QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.92.

Shares of QCOM opened at $167.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $169.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

