QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.14.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 10.93. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $5,750,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,255 shares of company stock worth $19,273,631 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $2,693,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 179,526 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1,121.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.