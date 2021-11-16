Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. 180,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 million, a PE ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

A number of research firms have commented on QRHC. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

