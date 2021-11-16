Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Quotient Technology worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUOT opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $711.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QUOT shares. TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

