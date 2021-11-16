Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $766-$776 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.41 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$0.970 EPS.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. 111,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,805. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rackspace Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Rackspace Technology worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

