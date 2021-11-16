Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.44 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$0.970 EPS.

RXT traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. 86,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rackspace Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

