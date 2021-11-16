Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,423,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VICA opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Rafina Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

Rafina Innovations Company Profile

Rafina Innovations, Inc engages in the sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Clinics and Technology. The Clinics segment focuses on P&O Clinic located in Glasgow, Scotland. The Technology segment represents licensing of its proprietary technologies, and ultimately recurring royalty income as well as technology access fees.

