Rainicorn (RAINI) Trading Down 38% Over Last 7 Days

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 16th. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $55.90 million and approximately $941,270.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 38% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00068521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00093841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,425.03 or 0.99657852 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.06 or 0.06996356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars.

