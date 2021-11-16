Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down to $12.16

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $11.70. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 6,533 shares trading hands.

METC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $543.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Ramaco Resources news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $718,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 632.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 198,327 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

