Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

RANI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.