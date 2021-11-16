Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RANI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,346. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.90. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RANI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

