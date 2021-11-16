RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAPT shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $136,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and have sold 164,356 shares worth $5,570,029. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 162,516 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,769,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 58,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.50. 4,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,093. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.12.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

