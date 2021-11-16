Raymond James Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$199.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$193.00 to C$199.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

IFC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cormark boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$196.09.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$166.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$140.50 and a 1-year high of C$178.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$168.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$168.38.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

