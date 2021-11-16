Raymond James Reiterates C$12.50 Price Target for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday.

CVE:CTS opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

