Raymond James Reiterates C$12.50 Price Target for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday.

CVE:CTS opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

