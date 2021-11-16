Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of REAX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,667. Real Brokerage has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Real Brokerage stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) by 657.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.87% of Real Brokerage worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

