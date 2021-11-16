Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of REAX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,667. Real Brokerage has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Real Brokerage Company Profile
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.
