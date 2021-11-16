Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AvidXchange (AVDX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AvidXchange (NASDAQ: AVDX):

11/8/2021 – AvidXchange is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – AvidXchange is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – AvidXchange is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – AvidXchange is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – AvidXchange is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – AvidXchange is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – AvidXchange is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – AvidXchange is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX traded down 1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 24.31. 11,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,987. AvidXchange Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of 20.39 and a fifty-two week high of 26.19.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

