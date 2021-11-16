Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for adidas (ADS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of adidas (FRA: ADS) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2021 – adidas was given a new €345.00 ($405.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €368.00 ($432.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €330.00 ($388.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €345.00 ($405.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($341.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €375.00 ($441.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €340.00 ($400.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/8/2021 – adidas was given a new €350.00 ($411.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/25/2021 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($341.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/21/2021 – adidas was given a new €368.00 ($432.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/15/2021 – adidas was given a new €345.00 ($405.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/7/2021 – adidas was given a new €330.00 ($388.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/4/2021 – adidas was given a new €330.00 ($388.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/1/2021 – adidas was given a new €345.00 ($405.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/30/2021 – adidas was given a new €300.00 ($352.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/30/2021 – adidas was given a new €375.00 ($441.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/28/2021 – adidas was given a new €350.00 ($411.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/28/2021 – adidas was given a new €330.00 ($388.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/22/2021 – adidas was given a new €360.00 ($423.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/22/2021 – adidas was given a new €360.00 ($423.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/21/2021 – adidas was given a new €340.00 ($400.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ADS stock traded up €1.30 ($1.53) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €281.90 ($331.65). 354,956 shares of the company traded hands. adidas AG has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €280.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €294.15.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

