Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

RRBI opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $385.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 141.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

