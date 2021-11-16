Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $32.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRGB. CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

RRGB stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $314.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.