Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Short Interest Up 368.3% in October

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 368.3% from the October 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,007,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWBYF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

Get Red White & Bloom Brands alerts:

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.