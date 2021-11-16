RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.23 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $201.89 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.49 or 0.00276987 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00101512 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00140824 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001148 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.