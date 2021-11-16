Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,527 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,366,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 305,805 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 281,729 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Redwood Trust by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186,309 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 166,403 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWT stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

RWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

