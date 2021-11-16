Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $580.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $36.36.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 132.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth $214,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

