Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $21.44 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.15.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $22.57.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

