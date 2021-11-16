Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) by 1,778.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ReWalk Robotics were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWLK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 1,582,579.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 333,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

RWLK opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

