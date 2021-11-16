Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.68% of Iteris worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Iteris by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Iteris by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 60,009 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Iteris by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 61,005 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

ITI stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $218.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

