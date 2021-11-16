Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 265,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DALN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in DallasNews during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DallasNews during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in DallasNews during the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in DallasNews during the second quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in DallasNews during the second quarter worth about $1,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of DallasNews from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of DallasNews stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. DallasNews Co. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $38.31 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.05%.

DallasNews Profile

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

