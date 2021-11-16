Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 999,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Document Security Systems by 83.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Document Security Systems by 206.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Document Security Systems by 19.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 33,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

